Two teens die in Humboldt County accident

Two teens were killed in a one-vehicle accident near Dakota City in Humboldt County on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by 17-year-old Gavin Maines of Woolstock was traveling westbound on 230th Street when Maines failed to navigate the right-hand curve of the road. The pickup went into the west ditch where it rolled several times.

Maines and a passenger, 18-year-old Madison Fraker of Algona were ejected from the truck. Both died in the accident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)