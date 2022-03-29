Iowa’s Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray has declared for the NBA Draft and will forego his remaining years of college eligibility.

Murray had a breakout sophomore campaign earning consensus first-team All-America honors after averaging 23.5 points for an Iowa team that won the Big Ten Tournament title. . Murray is a finalist for the Naismith and Lute Olson Player of the Year awards, the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being on the Wooden Award National Ballot.

“We are excited for Keegan as he begins his professional journey,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He has earned the right to be a lottery pick. Keegan is incredibly professional and even keeled with everything he does. Not only did Keegan accomplish things no other Hawkeye underclassman has ever done, but he also represented our program at the highest-level. We fully support Keegan and will assist him every way we can throughout the draft process.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft,” said Murray. “I cannot thank my teammates and coaching staff enough for everything they have done for me and this program. I am forever grateful that Coach McCaffery for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. I am in this position today because he believed in me when few did.”

Earlier this month, Murray became the program’s fourth consensus first-team All-American, joining Murray Wier (1948), Charles Darling (1952), and Luka Garza (2020 and 2021).