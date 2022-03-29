Spencer man dies in accident

A northwest Iowa man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 2:30 p.m., 71-year-old Curtis Brownmiller of Spencer was driving a 2017 Nissan westbound on Highway 18, east of Hull when he struck the back of a truck driven by 43-year-old Jeffrey Ver Hoef of Hull, which was stopped and waiting for traffic to clear before turning left.

Brownmiller was taken to the Sioux Center Health Hospital by ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)