Woman killed by dogs in Tama County

A woman who lived on the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama died Monday after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

The fatal attack took place in the area of Springs Road, which is a little more than a mile southeast of the Meskwaki Casino and south of U.S. Highway 30, near the Iowa River. Details of the incident and the identity of the person who died have not yet been released.

All of the dogs suspected to have been involved in the incident have been killed, according to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)