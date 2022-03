A Kwik Star convenience store in Iowa Falls has been shut down after customers and employees became ill. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

In October of 2019, 14 employees from the same store were taken to the hospital over a two-day period and investigators determined sewer gas was venting through the store. It’s unclear if a similar issue caused the illnesses in the store on Tuesday.

(By Brent Weithorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)