Two people dead in separate accidents near Hull

Two fatal accidents have been reported in two days near the same small northwest Iowa town.

The first accident occurred on Monday afternoon, east of the community of Hull. That accident took the life of 71-year-old Curtis Brownmiller of Spencer.

The second accident, which happened Tuesday evening, took the life of 22-year-old Noah Salentiny of Sioux Falls, South Dakota when he apparently made a left turn toward a residential driveway and his SUV was struck by an oncoming SUV, two miles north of Hull.

His vehicle then entered the ditch and rolled. The other driver sustained only minor injuries.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)