Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Military / Navy may pull Sioux City namesake ship out of service

Navy may pull Sioux City namesake ship out of service

By

The bow of the USS Sioux City. (KSCJ photo)

The USS Sioux City is among a group of ships the U.S. Navy is considering decommissioning in a budget-cutting move.

The Navy’s plan is to eliminate five cruisers, nine littoral combat ships — including the USS. Sioux City — four landing dock ships, two submarines, two oilers, and two expeditionary transfer docks. That would save the Navy an estimated $3.6 billion over the next few years.

The nine littoral combat ships, including the Sioux City, are the Freedom-class variant, which was found to have a major flaw with its combining gear that transfers power from the ship’s engines to its water jets.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)