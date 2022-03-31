Navy may pull Sioux City namesake ship out of service

The USS Sioux City is among a group of ships the U.S. Navy is considering decommissioning in a budget-cutting move.

The Navy’s plan is to eliminate five cruisers, nine littoral combat ships — including the USS. Sioux City — four landing dock ships, two submarines, two oilers, and two expeditionary transfer docks. That would save the Navy an estimated $3.6 billion over the next few years.

The nine littoral combat ships, including the Sioux City, are the Freedom-class variant, which was found to have a major flaw with its combining gear that transfers power from the ship’s engines to its water jets.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)