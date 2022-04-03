Cedar Rapids man accused of beating a woman to death in his home

A 62-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged with beating a woman to death with a board.

Cedar Rapids Police say Arthur Flowers called 911 to report a woman had overdosed on heroin in his home. Officers found 22-year-old Emily Elizabeth Leonard dead in the bathroom from head trauma. Blood was found in the bathroom and in another room in the home. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports the 62-year-old “appeared to have blood on his hands” and police found a bloody board that is the suspected murder weapon.

Flowers has been charged with first degree murder and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.