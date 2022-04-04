Former Eagle Grove teacher arrested on Dubuque County sexual exploitation charges

A 30-year-old teacher in western Iowa has been arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor.

Benjamin Hanson was a first year teacher at Eagle Grove high school. He was arrested on Friday on warrants out of Dubuque County. Hanson is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purpose. Hanson is no longer an employee in the Eagle Grove school district.

Eagle Grove’s superintendent told The Fort Dodge Messenger that the alleged incidents happened before Hanson began teaching in Eagle Grove and no students or staff associated with the school are involved in the case. Hanson was booked into the Wright County Jail in Clarion, which is 14 miles from Eagle Grove, on Friday and released on bond.

(Reporting by Pat Powers KQWC, Webster City)