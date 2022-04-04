Hampton woman admits to getting fraudulent unemployment benefits

A Hampton woman faces prison time and a fine after pleading guilty to federal charges of receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says 53-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall pleaded guilty recently to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted at a plea hearing to making false claims in the names of others and depositing proceeds of $35,985 in her bank account.

She received fraudulent benefits paid through the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington and Illinois, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds to which she was not entitled.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Mendenhall faces up to 60 years in prison and a one-point-five million dollar fine when she is sentenced.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)