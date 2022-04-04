Key GOP lawmakers say Bottle Bill’s fate could be repeal

Two key Republican lawmakers say they may consider getting rid of Iowa’s Bottle Bill if the legislature can’t agree on how to fix it this year.

Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig led debate last week of a bill that makes changes in the system for redeeming nickel deposits on empty bottles and cans.

“It’s to the point where I think a whole lot of people agree that if we can’t get something done this year, next year we need to be looking at repeal,” Schultz says, “and just waiting for people to demand that we put something back in place and see what that looks like.”

A bill eligible for House debate would make some of the same changes as the Senate-passed legislation. Both would let grocery stores to stop accepting empty bottles and cans, continue to let beverage distributors keep the money from unredeemed containers and increase funding for redemption centers.

Republican Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant has been leading House negotiations on the future of the Bottle Bill.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve wanted to repeal this thing for four year but you know I think at some point we have to do something,” Lohse says. “I would like to try to fix it, but if we can’t fix it, this thing is going to implode on itself and it’s just time to repeal it.”

Lohse and Schultz made their comments today on Iowa Public Radio’s “River to River” program.

(By Katrina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)