Governor creates ‘Destination Iowa’ grants with pandemic relief funds

Governor Reynolds is using $100 million in federal pandemic relief money to finance new tourist attractions in Iowa and enhance existing sites.

Cities, counties and other organizations will be able to apply for what the governor is calling “Destination Iowa” grants. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the money will support “transformational, shovel-ready attractions” that give visitors a “reason to explore” and Iowa residents are a “reason to stay.” The grants will be divided among projects for tourism attractions and outdoor recreation and for developments that are economically significant or transform existing public spaces.

In a written statement, Reynolds said the Destination Iowa grants will raise “the positive profile” of Iowa and enhance the qualify of life for Iowans. State officials will start accepting Destination Iowa grant applications May 9.