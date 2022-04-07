Grassley: Jackson doesn’t act ‘within proper…role of a judge’

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s rulings indicate she’s a judicial “activist” and that’s why he voted “no” today on her nominating to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Her record clearly shows she does not believe in or act within the limited and proper role of a judge,” Grassley said.

Grassley was among the handful of senators who gave speeches explaining their votes on Jackson’s nomination right before 53 senators voted to confirm her as the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The judicial philosophy of a Supreme Court nominee should be the primary consideration for senators, according to Grassley.

“Judge Jackson explained to us that she does not ‘hold a position’ on whether individuals possess natural rights. Now that ought to be very shocking,” Grassley said. “Natural rights are basic to our constitutional system and principles of limited government.”

Grassley also criticized Jackson for a sentence she handed down in a drug-related case.

“Judges should weigh against the charge, the danger to society, and the risk of recidivism,” Grassley said. “At her hearing, Judge Jackson said that she based her extraordinary and compelling finding on the non-retroactive change in the law. This radical misinterpretation is terrible and dangerous.”

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, also opposed to Jackson’s nomination. Three Republicans, an independent and all the Democrats serving in the U.S. Senator voted to confirm Jackson. She’ll be the first black women on the Supreme Court.

In a written statement issues moments after the vote, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said it’s “a historic day for our nation.” Wilburn, the first black man to lead a major Iowa political party, said Jackson was “masterful” in demonstrating her qualifications during her confirmation hearing and will be “an exceptional justice.”