19-year-old charged with attempted murder for stabbing another man in Atlantic

Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened earlier this week in Atlantic.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Gehling of Atlantic is accused of stabbing an unidentified man who was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment. Atlantic authorities released information about the incident to the public three days after it happened.

Police are asking for tips from anyone who may have information about the stabbing, which happened in a residential area of Atlantic.

(Reporting by Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)