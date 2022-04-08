Biden to make first trip to Iowa as president

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Iowa early next week. Officials from the White House told The Des Moines Register Biden will be in Des Moines on Tuesday, but details about when and where were not released.

Biden’s last trip to Iowa was in the fall of 2020, for a pre-election rally at the state fairgrounds.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says he’s “eager for Iowans to hire directly from the president” next week about projects around the state that are financed by the infrastructure bill Biden approved last year. The Iowa Republican Party’s chairman says Biden is pursuing “big government policies” that are “reckless.”