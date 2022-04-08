Council Bluffs motorcyclist charged in passenger’s death

Authorities in western Iowa have made an arrest in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident that happened in February of this year.

The motorcycle operated by 29-year-old Caleb Jefferson Bartels of Council Bluffs left Interstate 29 northbound in Council Bluffs, a little after 2 a.m. on February 16th. Bartels and his passenger, 33-year-old Tomorrow Riley of Omaha, were ejected from the cycle. Riley, the mother of a 13-year-old son, died at the scene.

After an investigation, authorities say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash. Bartels has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, failure to control the motorcycle and operating a vehicle without a license.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)