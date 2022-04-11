Family of Iowa packing plant worker who died of COVID sues JBS

The family of a man who died of COVID has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the meatpacking plant where he had worked for two decades.

Jose Andrade-Garcia died after contracting COVID while working at the JBS USA meatpacking plant in Marshalltown. Andrade-Garcia was one of 2700 workers at the plant when the virus spread.

A spokesman for JBS says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

The families of four workers at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo who died of COVID in the first months of the pandemic have also filed lawsuits.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFBJ, Marshalltown)