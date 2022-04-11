Finkenauer appeals ruling that took her name off Primary ballot

U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn a district court judge’s decision that has thrown her off the June 7 Democratic Primary ballot. The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday to hear the case.

The district court ruling issued Sunday night declared three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions invalid, due to errors in the section of the signature line where a date is to be listed. With the three signatures thrown out, Finkenauer does not meet the minimum threshold in two counties where her campaign had to collect at least 100 signatures. Finkenauer says the ruling is “outrageous…deeply partisan and a massive gift to Washington Republicans” who support Chuck Grassley’s reelection to the U.S. Senate.

Two other Democrats — Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst — have been competing with Finkenauer for the chance to face Grassley in the General Election.

Saturday, April 23rd is the deadline for county auditors to begin sending Primary ballots to Iowans who are overseas. That makes end of this week the printing deadline for the ballots, according to the secretary of state’s office. It means Finkenauer is hoping for a ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court in the next few days if she hopes to have her name printed on the Democratic Primary ballot.

