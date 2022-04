Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon in northwest Iowa’s Calhoun County.

Law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to the Pomeroy home at approximately 4:25 p.m. and located 59-year-old Anthony Hinners — who had been shot in the chest and later died at the scene. Authorities say his 66-year-old brother, Michael Hinners is charged with first-degree murder.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)