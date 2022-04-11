Murdered victims identified, one suspect arrested for Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Cedar Rapids Police have one suspect in custody for the shooting early Sunday that killed two people inside a Cedar Rapids nightclub and injured 10 others.

Authorities say the two people who were shot to death were at the club to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday. Michael Valentine was 25 years old. Nicole Owens was 35. Both were from Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush on charges of second degree murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The chief of police said during a news conference on Sunday that investigators believe two gunmen were involved in the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub.