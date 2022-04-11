Radio Iowa

Murdered victims identified, one suspect arrested for Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Cedar Rapids Police have one suspect in custody for the shooting early Sunday that killed two people inside a Cedar Rapids nightclub and injured 10 others.

Authorities say the two people who were shot to death were at the club to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday. Michael Valentine was 25 years old. Nicole Owens was 35. Both were from Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush on charges of second degree murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The chief of police said during a news conference on Sunday that investigators believe two gunmen were involved in the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub.