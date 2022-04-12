Severe weather forecast for today starting to the west

Some severe weather could roll into Iowa later today.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Alexis Jimenez says there could be a variety of severe weather.

“In the afternoon, this evening we’re looking at some severe weather to start in western Iowa portions of western Iowa between 5 and 7 p.m., and then the mainline storms will form behind that,” Jimenez says.

She says there’s a mix of weather that could happen. “The main threats are going to be damaging winds and hail — especially with the mainline of storms behind and then some isolated tornadoes with that one. The storms that are going to start between 5 and 7 p.m., there’s a greater tornado threat with those especially some strong, stronger tornadoes are possible in portions of northwest Iowa where we see that moderate risk that was added in this morning,” she says.

Jimenez says these storms are typical of what we see as things warm up. “The instability is there, especially because we’re getting into the warmer parts of the spring season we have a really good amount of wind shear which is just how the wind is changing and speed and direction with height, which is what you really need with especially tornadoes,” Jimenez says, “And then, of course, we have the powerful cold front that’s moving through here and just bringing some low-level instability again, providing lift for storms.”

Jimenez says the storms are expected to be fast-moving and it’s important to keep up with the changing conditions. “We are expecting weather conditions to change very rapidly so it’s really important to be weather aware today and just have multiple ways for receiving warnings,” Jimenez says. You can go to weather.gov to find out more.