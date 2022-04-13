Missouri man accused in shooting near Algona park

A man from southeast Missouri has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at someone in northern Iowa.

Algona Police got a 911 call at about 10:30 Saturday morning, saying there had been gunfire in park in Algona and a vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police found a man had been shot and interviewed witnesses to a fight. Officers with the State Patrol and Iowa D-O-T pulled a suspect over on Interstate 35 — about 75 miles away from Algona.

Twenty-year-old Michael Street of Fredericktown, Missouri, has been charged with attempted murder. A judge has issued an order barring Street from contacting the man who was shot.