NWS confirms tornadoes in Gilmore City, Humboldt County

A storm front pushed hazardous weather through the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, spawning hail and damaging winds in some areas. National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donovan says northern Iowa took the brunt of it.

“We did have a couple of tornado confirmations certainly around the Gilmore City area in addition to near Bode and Harvey up in Humboldt County as well, so we will be sending storm survey crews up there today to really determine the damage,” Donovan says. “We have actually had some other potential areas that we could have some minor or isolated tornado touchdowns as well.”

Hail that was a bit larger than two-and-a-half inches in diameter was reported near Gilmore City. There were no reports anyone was injured in Tuesday’s storms.

Cool and windy conditions are in the forecast for the next few days.

“Really, overall kind of an unpleasant day Thursday where we’ll have wind gusts in that 40-50 mile range through most of the day,” Donovan says.

The National Weather Service has issued a “red flag warning” starting at noon today for parts of southwest Iowa, meaning there’s a risk of any fire could spread rapidly due to low humidity and strong winds

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)