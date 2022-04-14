Legislature adds more dangerous compounds to state’s list of illegal drugs

The legislature has voted to add 14 new opioid compounds to the state’s list of illegal drugs that have a high potential for abuse. All 14 drugs include fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale says it’s sadly become a yearly requirement to add new synthetic drugs to the controlled substances list. “This is necessary for us to make sure these illegal, despicable drug dealers can’t sell this in our communities,” Zaun says.

Representative Michael Bergen of Dorchester says all 14 substances are on the federal government’s list of illegal drugs.

“Iowa’s crime lab has seen a 130% increase in different compounds over the past five years,” Bergen says. “The DEA reports seeing a new substance about every three weeks.”

The bill passed the House in February and the Senate gave it final approval this week. The bill’s written to take effect as soon as the governor signed it into law.