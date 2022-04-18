Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter enters transfer portal

Iowa State’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year is moving on. Point guard Tyrese Hunter announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

The native of Racine, Wisconsin, is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 11 points for a cyclone team that made it to the sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He finished third in the Big 12 in assists at 4.9 per game.

“Thanks to my coaches and staff as well as all of the players for embracing me as I started my collegiate career at Iowa State”, tweeted Hunter. “After praying, speaking to my family, and giving myself time to carefully consider my next steps on this journey, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.”