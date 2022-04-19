Several cities hit record low temperatures

Several Iowa cities saw record lows overnight. Sioux City broke its daily low temperature record falling to 19 degrees.

The National Weather Service says it was the latest date in the year Sioux City has ever fallen below 20 degrees. Beating the previous latest date of April 18th back 1953 when the temperature also dropped to 19.

Cedar Rapids dropped to 19 as well — breaking the record low of 20 set in 1988. Des Moines dropped down to 21 degrees — breaking the record of 25 which occurred in 1928. Ottumwa hit 23 this morning — three degrees lower than the 26 degrees recorded in 1949.