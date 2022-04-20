Dubuque veterinarian admits to writing phony prescriptions

A Dubuque veterinarian is waiting for her sentencing after pleading guilty to writing fake prescriptions to obtain drugs at local pharmacies.

Forty-two-year-old Kristi Schreiber admitted to writing prescriptions for fake dogs to obtain Tramadol. It is a medication that veterinarians commonly prescribe to manage pain in dogs, and it is one of the few human painkillers that is safe to administer to dogs.

Court information says Schreiber first said the prescriptions were for animals of friends — but later admitted she took all the Tramadol herself. The investigation revealed she wrote 266 prescriptions for animals in a two-year period and 186 were for Tramadol.