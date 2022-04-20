Iowa State adds transfer guard

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams. Williams is a 6-5 guard out of Chicago, Ill. who played for the Owls the last two seasons. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Williams saw action in 22 games for the Owls during the 2021-22 season, including 21 starts. He ranked third on the team with 9.5 points per game, while leading Temple with 4.3 assists per game.

“Jeremiah is a dynamic playmaking guard,” Otzelberger said. “His gift for passing is contagious and he also possesses a tremendous basketball IQ. Defensively, Jeremiah has the length and instincts to be highly disruptive.”

Williams scored in double figures 12 times in 22 games, including a career-high 22 points against Elon on Nov. 21. Temple was 9-3 when Williams reached double digits. He tied a career-high with nine assists against Delaware State on Dec. 22. Williams flirted with a triple-double in the win over Elon, finishing with eight rebounds and eight assists to go with his 22 points.

During his freshman season, he was third on the team with 9.3 points per game, while leading Temple with 4.1 assists per game, a total that also ranked fifth in the American Athletic Conference. He scored in double figures in eight games, including five of his last seven.