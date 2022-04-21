Eight arrested in Marshall County on drug charges

Eight people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area.

According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody by law enforcement authorities after a search warrant was issued at a home located at 522 North Center Street.

Twenty-seven-year-old Austin Peter Baer was arrested and charged with having possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), with intent to deliver; failing to affix a drug tax stamp; and violating a parole warrant. Twenty-nine-year-old Scott William Doc Slocum was also arrested and charged with violating a parole warrant, while 22-year-old Ramon Jesus Mora was charged with having possession of a schedule II controlled substance (meth).

A search warrant was also issued by authorities at a home located at 206 South Third Avenue, at which time multiple arrests were made. Thirty-year-old Omar Alejandro Cruz, and 26-year-old Stefani Jo Perdue, both of Marshalltown were each charged with having possession of a schedule II controlled substance (meth); engaging in prohibited acts; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-one-year-old Jose Eduardo Victor of Marshalltown was also arrested at the same address on felony warrants.

In addition, 45-year-old Michael Joseph Alexander of Wellsburg was arrested by authorities in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant. A warrant was also issued by authorities in Hampton, resulting in the arrest of 41-year-old Andrew Craig Buttshaw on charges of having possession of a schedule II controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrants were also served at three other addresses in Marshalltown on Wednesday with no additional arrests being made. However, the search did lead to the seizure of a “distributional” amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, with a stolen vehicle also being recovered.

According to the press release, a minor child was also encountered while the warrants were being served.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)