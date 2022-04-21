Reynolds signs Iowa onto MOU for ‘Border Strike Force’

Governor Kim Reynolds has joined 25 other Republican governors in forming what they call a “Border Strike Force” to deal with crime at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The governors of Arizona and Texas announced the group’s creation Tuesday. Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday that she had signed onto a Memorandum of Understanding with 25 other Republican-led states. It means law enforcement agencies in those states are to share information about criminal investigations of illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking if there are suspicions the activity is connected to Mexico.

In a written statement, Reynolds said governors “can’t stand idle while President Biden does nothing to stop the crisis at our border.” Reynolds said the situation “is destroying our country.”

Progress Iowa, a liberal advocacy group, said the announcement is “a political stunt” to stoke fear about all immigrants and distract from lagging job growth the state.