One person was killed in an apartment fire early this morning in the northwest Iowa town of Sheldon.

According to the Sheldon Fire Department, they were called out at 12:51 Monday morning for a structure fire at 219 8th Street. Firefighters from three area departments battled the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

(By Tom Traughber, KIWA, Sheldon)