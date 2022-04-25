Supreme Court upholds ruling denying business insurance pandemic claim

The Iowa Supreme Court says a Des Moines business cannot collect insurance for business lost during the pandemic.

The Wakonda Golf and Country Club in Des Moines made a claim under its all-risk commercial property insurance policy for income it lost during the time it temporarily closed in compliance with the Governor’s pandemic proclamation. Wakonda Club owners said it did not have any coronavirus contamination on its property or among staff and members — saying that its lost profits were caused solely by the loss of use of its premises.

The Supreme Court sided with the lower court and ruled Wakonda’s policy requires a physical aspect to the loss of the property before coverage is triggered.