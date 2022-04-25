Suspected diesel spill at Trapper’s Bay State Park

Crews have been working to clean up and investigate what appears to be a diesel spill at or near a state park in northwest Iowa.

Trapper’s Bay State Park sits along the north shore of Silver Lake. Dickinson County Emergency Management director Mike Ehret says someone passing by noticed a shine on top of the water of Silver Lake and the smell of fuel.

“We called over Spirit Lake to bring over some extra equipment and Milford brought up the country’s haz mat trailer,” he says. “We were able to deploy some boom under the bridge that goes between Silver Lake and Trapper’s Bay to try and contain as much as we could into Trapper’s Bay and try and keep any more from getting into the bay itself. A little of it had, but we were just trying to slow that down, basically, at the time.”

The spill was reported late last week. An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation isn’t done, but the spill may have happened when an above ground storage tank was overfilled.

Silver Lake has more than nine and a half miles of shoreline and covers over a thousand acres. Trapper’s Bay State Park was established in 1933 and has a picnic shelter that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)