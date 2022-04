A northwest Iowa woman arrested in New Mexico with illegal drugs has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Forty-one-year-old Heather Sorgdrager and another person were caught with more than 42 pounds of meth a year ago. Sordrager admitted in court she planned to bring the drugs from New Mexico to Sioux City.

She pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute meth in and around Sioux City.