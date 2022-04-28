Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

A 57-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Court documents indicate Davenport Police received a tip about James Anthony Rogers, got search warrants and found evidence on his cell phone. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rogers tried to contact 50 minor males, he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them, tried to get them to send him nude photos and offered them money and alcohol if they’d meet him in person for sex.

Rogers pleaded guilty in October to distribution of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.