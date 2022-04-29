Ahoy! Those Iowa boat registration stickers expire on Saturday

Iowans who own boats are being warned that their state registration stickers on the hull will expire this weekend.

Nate Carr, an Iowa DNR conservation officer, says those three-year stickers are only good through April 30th, which is Saturday.

“If you’re planning on being on Iowa public water with a boat, you need to make sure you’re registered,” Carr says. “If you’re looking to go down that road, the place to stop is your local recorder’s office, whether you’re registering a vessel for the first time or renewing the vessel.”

Before you hit the open water, Carr suggests making sure key safety equipment is onboard.

“One of the big things is life jackets — and having wearable life jackets for everybody on board,” Carr says. “That’s going to include life jackets that are in serviceable condition, so if they’re torn and ripped up, that’s not going to be good.”

The list of safety equipment also includes a fire extinguisher. National Boat Safety Week is May 21 to 27.

Find more DNR boating tips here.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)