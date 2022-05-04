Two arrested in Council Bluffs, accused of stealing mail in five states

A man and a woman from Chicago who were arrested in Council Bluffs, face multiple charges associated with the theft of mail from six communities in five states.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Savannah Shavon Shandor and a 37-year-old man with multiple IDs were arrested after several agencies were involved in a mail theft case that began in Council Bluffs and escalated into a vehicle pursuit. Both suspects face drug, burglary and theft and identity theft charges. Authorities recovered drug paraphernalia, prybars and brass knuckles.

Mail stolen from Council Bluffs, the Chicago and Las Vegas areas, Elm Creek and Hershey, Nebraska, and Hudson, Colorado, was recovered, along with checkbooks and checks, multiple receipts, multiple IDs, license plates, credit cards and gift cards, four cell phones, a Bluetooth earpiece and a USB drive.

Shandor faces an additional felony charge of Eluding.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)