Central Iowa caterer offers free meals to kids

A new nonprofit has opened in Des Moines to offer young people good nutrition and a sanctuary.

Angie Ramos recently turned her Hot Tamale Catering company into a safe space where kids can get a healthy meal on the capital city’s southside.

“It’s a little gesture that I can do for the community,” Ramos says, “is going to go way, far away, for the simple fact the child is going to grow up and remember the moments they had here.”

The idea for the change came after a young girl came into the business asking for a job. Ramos could tell the girl and her siblings were hungry, so she offered them food. This is important because Ramos says she experienced hunger as a child.

“We’re striving,” she says. “We have a mission to not only break barriers, but break the insecurities of hunger and hygiene.” Ramos offers only home-cooked meals every Monday and Friday to dozens of children. Along with the food, they also get a place to relax and play games, and they can grab other necessities on the way out.

Ramos says one challenge is expecting children to come to her — so she has plans to expand her services to bring food directly to Des Moines area schools.

(By Kassidy Arena, Iowa Public Radio)