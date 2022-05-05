Eighth Iowan charged for alleged participation in U.S. Capitol riot

A central Iowa man has been arrested and charged with allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of last year.

The Des Moines Register is reporting 41-year-old Chad Heathcote of Adel has been charged with disorderly or disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding. Heathcote is one of eight Iowans who’ve been charged for alleged actions in the Capitol as congress was affirming Joe Biden’s win in the Electoral College.

Court records indicate there’s video footage of Heathcote inside the Capitol and he allegedly posted on Facebook about being in the Capitol during the riot to “stop the steal,” then deleted his account.