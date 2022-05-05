Reynolds calls leaked draft of Roe-related opinion a ‘glimmer of light’

Governor Kim Reynolds says she will not be proposing any new abortion restrictions until after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its ruling on abortion.

“No, we’re going to wait until we get the final ruling,” Reynolds said in a brief question and answer session with reporters over the noon hour. “You know I am prolife. I’ve made that very clear. I’m proud of the legislation I signed in 2018 and I am going to do everything I can to protect the unborn.”

That 2018 law calling for a ban on abortions was ruled unconstitutional. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Iowa

women have a fundamental right to an abortion under the State of Iowa’s Constitution. Since then, a majority of the justices on the Iowa Supreme Court have been appointed by Reynolds and she has asked the court to overturn that ruling.

Reynolds told reporters she doesn’t plan to ask legislators to pass any abortion-related measures in the not-yet-concluded 2022 session.

“We’ve got an issue before our Supreme Court, so we’ve got a lot of things that, you know, are in the works,” Reynolds said, “so let’s see where those things end up and then we’ll do what we need to do.”

The Republican-led legislature has also drafted a constitutional amendment that says the document is silent on abortion, but 2024 is the earliest Iowans could vote on the proposal. Reynolds spoke with reporters after speaking at a National Day of Prayer service in the Iowa Capitol. She told the crowd of worshipers the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are under tremendous pressure after the leak of draft opinion that indicates at least five justices have voted to overturn Roe v Wade.

“This week, a glimmer of light broke through the darkness in the form of an early indication that the court is prepared to undue this fatal mistake,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds asked the crowd to pray for the Supreme Court justices.

“And let’s not rest until our laws and our society recognize all human beings are precious, not matter how small,” Reynolds said, to applause.

She read a National Prayer Day proclamation, then said a prayer. Other legislators and elected officials also prayed at the event. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, prayed for all officials at the state and federal level, including Reynolds as well as President Biden and the U.S. Supreme Court. Miller also mentioned the government and the people of Ukraine in his prayer.