Midwest Pride In You Ride underway in Earlville

The “Midwest Pride In Your Ride” truck and tractor show is this weekend in Earlville, as those in the trucking industry and the public come together to support the fight against cancer.

Greg Preussner, who serves on the committee, says they raised a lot of money last year. “Last year I think people were ready to come out we had a great turnout it was busy — and yeah we raised over $100,000 just last year. And all this goes to the Relay for Life, ” he says.

The proceeds raised at the event have always gone to the Dyersville Area Relay for Life – but this year, they’re splitting the funds raised between Dyersville and the Delaware County Relay for Life.

Paul Heffernan says he appreciated being asked to ride along. Heffernan has been a cancer survivor now for five years “I’m doing well man been long journey but I’m doing well now last couple of months I’ve had a good diagnosis, prognosis last couple of months, so feeling good so just going to enjoy life while we can,” Heffernan says.

He says it’s incredible what Midwest Pride In Your Ride has been able to do — raising nearly $800,000 for the American Cancer Society in the past decade. “That’s a lot, and a lot of commitment and a lot of time put in, and so kudos to everybody involved,” he says.

The cancer survivors in the semi convoy met up with the Dyersville convoy in Earlville – and then headed out to the event site at Tri-State Raceway. And that’s where all the activities will take place this weekend, including a truck pull and light show. More cancer survivors will be gathering tonight at 5:30 p.m. for a bigger survivor convoy on the track.

Learn more at midwestprideinyourride.org.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)