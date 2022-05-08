Boater missing since Saturday identified as Colfax man

Authorities say a Colfax man remains missing after a boating accident on the Des Moines River southeast of Runnels on Saturday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdtf says three people in an air boat were trying to help two men in another boat get to a nearby boat ramp, because the other boat was out of gas.

“When they hooked up the two boats, the air boat flipped upside down,” the sheriff says.

A man and a woman thrown into the water made it to shore, but the sheriff says 34 year old Dustin Lee Dittmer of Colfax has not been seen since.