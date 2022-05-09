Ames police looking for information in fatal shooting

Ames Police are investigating an overnight shooting death.

At around 4:40 a.m. the Ames police received calls from multiple individuals who reported hearing gunshots in the vicinity of wheeler street. A short time later, officers located a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds who had died.

Police say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at (515) 239-1400.

(By Brent Weithorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)