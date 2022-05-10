Donation will put finishing touches on Marshall County Courthouse

The Marshalltown High School Class of 1969 is making a donation to benefit that central Iowa community.

Dave Thompson, chair of the Marshall County Board of Supervisors, says the class is offering a gift that will improve the area for years to come. “They made a donation of over $40,000 worth of trees, shrubs and flowers and decorative grasses,” Thompson says, “so that when we get finished up on the courthouse, the landscaping outside is ready to go. This is just absolutely unbelievable.”

Thompson hopes the gift will inspire others to come forward with special donations for the betterment of the community. “Hopefully, this is seriously a tremendous inspiration for future generations,” Thompson says. “These folks are at a time in their life where they want to leave a legacy and with these trees and plantings that they’re going to leave in this gift, this is going to be a legacy that’s going to last for 80 to 100 years.”

Nearly four years have passed since a tornado struck Marshalltown. Later this year, county officials hope to be able to move back into the courthouse and resume normal operations.

“It’s an absolutely stunning building,” he says. “I guarantee everybody, when they get a chance to get back in, they’re going to see a building that is historically relevant, but with all of today’s electronics and amenities that are going to allow it to really service the public and for people to work in nicely. It’s really going to be a jaw dropper.”

Officials are optimistic the courthouse will be better than ever after the renovation is complete and the area surrounding the building is enhanced.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshallton)