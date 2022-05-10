Northern Iowa prepares for Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament

Northern Iowa softball coach Ryan Jacobs is concerned the Panther’s NCAA bubble may burst if they don’t win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Springfield, Missouri. UNI is 31-13 after winning the Valley regular season title. The season included a school record 16 game winning streak.

“We are kind of sitting there on the back side of the bubble”, said Jacobs. ” We have an outside shot but we are not in a position where we need to start planning anything.”

UNI earned its first ever at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament a year ago and won a game in a regional at Missouri. Jacobs says there is more competition for the at-large spots this season. The Big Ten played a full nonconference schedule and will have more teams in contention.

“But, we still have a great opportunity in front of us which would ensure us an automatic bid.”

The Panthers have a bye into Friday’s semifinal round and must wait to find out who their opponent will be.