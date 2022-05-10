Report finds western Iowa agency improperly billed Medicaid for some services

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office has found a non-profit in western Iowa was double-billing for some services.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials asked for the review of a non-profit called FAMILY, Inc. It links needy residents to a variety of government services for women, children and families in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties. The review centered on the organizations’s contracts with state agencies — one for home visits with pregnant women and families with young children and the other for a program called Early Childhood Iowa.

Auditors determined that over a four-year period, FAMILY, Inc. billed Medicaid for more than 20-thousand dollars in services already covered by the contracts. State Auditor Rob Sand said in the report that due to a lack of records, it was not possible to determine if improper billing happened before July 1, 2017. According to the auditor, the Iowa Department of Public Health adopted more cross-checks last year to ensure other providers aren’t double-billing for these same services.

A spokesperson for FAMILY, Inc. was not immediately available for comment when the special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released this morning.