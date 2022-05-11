Fire in downtown Alton damages restaurant, next door building

Fire departments from four northwest Iowa cities responded to the fire in downtown Alton on Tuesday.

According to Kevin Langel, Alton’s 2nd Assistant Fire Chief, the fire started at the

rear of The Yard Bar and Grill’s exterior around 3:45 a.m. Fire fighters were on the scene for about two hours putting the blaze out. One firefighter needed medical attention and has since recovered. An EMT received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Damage estimates to the structure are unknown at this time and a neighboring residential building received heat, smoke and water damage. Langel suspects an electrical malfunction may have started the fire, but an official cause has not yet been determined.

(Reporting by Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)