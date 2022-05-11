Judge rules teen to be tried in adult court for murder of Fairfield teacher

A district court judge has ruled one of the Fairfield teens accused of killing a high school Spanish teacher will not have his case moved to juvenile court.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Goodale is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber and will stand accused in an adult courtroom starting August 23rd. Willard Miller faces the same charges. Both were 16 at the time of the November 2nd murder. Goodale and Willard Miller both sought waivers of their case to juvenile court.

Judge Shawn Showers states in his ruling that there are “no reasonable prospects for rehabilitating” Goodale in juvenile court given the “magnitude” of the crime described in the charging documents. A ruling on Miller’s request to be tried in juvenile court could come later this week.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)