Marshalltown honors veterans with special banners

Dozens of red, white and blue banners carrying photos of local residents who served in the armed forces are now lining the streets in downtown Marshalltown.

Deb Millizer, director of the Marshalltown Central Business District, says the veteran banner program is a fitting way to show respect. “There will be 124 banners out in the downtown, 13th Street District and across all three viaducts,” Millizer says.

With Memorial Day approaching later this month, she says it’s important to recognize the locals who helped to defend our freedom. “We are so proud and so humbled and honored that we have been able to do this with our veterans and honor our veterans,” Millizer says. “We hope that families will come downtown and honor our veterans, stroll through the downtown, see the banners and learn about the history of our veterans.”

Each banner carries the name and photo of a local veteran, along with their military branch, rank and in what era they served.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)