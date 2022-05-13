Oskaloosa couple arrested in their home, charged with sex crimes

A couple from Oskaloosa have each been charged with four felonies related to alleged sexual abuse.

Forty-one-year-old Dustin Flaherty and his 40-year-old wife Sara were arrested in their home yesterday. Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit sexual abuse, sexual abuse in the third degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree. Sara Flaherty also has been charged with providing drugs to minor.

According to the Oskaloosa Herald, court records indicate a juvenile told authorities last fall that the couple had provided her with alcohol and marijuana and she had been sexually assaulted in the Flaherty’s home. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the investigation of the couple is ongoing and anyone with information about them should contact Oskaloosa Police.